MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $111,069.55 and $74.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 58.2% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

