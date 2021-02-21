Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Medpace worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,563,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,648. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Medpace stock opened at $159.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.