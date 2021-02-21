Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.