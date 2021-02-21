Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lowered by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

