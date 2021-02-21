Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0487

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $27.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,423,139 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

