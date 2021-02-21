Melon Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.43 Million (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Melon token can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.92 or 0.00750096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.37 or 0.04514264 BTC.

About Melon

Melon (MLN) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

