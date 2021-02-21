Meme Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,122.00 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Meme token can now be purchased for about $1,233.68 or 0.02153525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $34.54 million and $50,122.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.14 or 0.00537896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00033960 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meme Token Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

