Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.42 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Meme has a total market cap of $40.42 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meme has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can now be bought for about $1,443.74 or 0.02533643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.00517666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008097 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035030 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

