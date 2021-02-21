Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 23.5% Higher This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $17,910.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.85 or 0.00521799 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008061 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00034793 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.19 or 0.02412245 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

