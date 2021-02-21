MenaPay Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $1,729.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00759693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00044184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00039854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.07 or 0.04549131 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

