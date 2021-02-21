MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $104,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 479.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 119,056 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in MercadoLibre by 7,093.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 83,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,910.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,836.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,433.65. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,939.19 and a beta of 1.63.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.