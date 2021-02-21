Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MERC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $883.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

