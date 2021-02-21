Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,145 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $584,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 167,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 71,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 129,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 290,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

