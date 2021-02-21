Mercury Price Hits $0.0170 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $15,991.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00501623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00067761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00093476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.45 or 0.00403230 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

