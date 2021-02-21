Meridian Network Reaches Market Cap of $778,715.83 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $778,715.83 and $305,818.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074819 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003136 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 930.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00106864 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

