MESEFA (SEFA) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

MESEFA (CURRENCY:SEFA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, MESEFA has traded 170.9% higher against the dollar. MESEFA has a market capitalization of $92,210.23 and approximately $12,634.00 worth of MESEFA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MESEFA token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MESEFA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.00510454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00088831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00078431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.43 or 0.00389168 BTC.

MESEFA Token Profile

MESEFA’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. MESEFA’s official website is mesefa.com

Buying and Selling MESEFA

MESEFA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESEFA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESEFA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MESEFA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MESEFA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MESEFA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.