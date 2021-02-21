Metadium (META) Trading Up 49.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Metadium has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $21.28 million and $115,223.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00059004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.45 or 0.00777285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00039519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.94 or 0.04532428 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.