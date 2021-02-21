MetaHash (MHC) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $135,647.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.22 or 0.00513057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00063912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00029463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.63 or 0.00386910 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,558,143,104 coins and its circulating supply is 2,388,945,681 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

