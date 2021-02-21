Metal (MTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.83 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, Metal has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $81.91 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

