Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Hits $19.87 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $673,644.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,916.80 or 0.03347298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027121 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,866,709 coins and its circulating supply is 79,866,605 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.