Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $486,419.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.07 or 0.00503894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069091 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00064685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00078545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00399471 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

