Meter Governance Trading Up 43.5% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $473,144.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.65 or 0.00500711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00061301 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00076736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.35 or 0.00445846 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00028294 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

