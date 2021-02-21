Metronome (MET) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Metronome token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and $173,781.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.46 or 0.00503243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00094437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00061770 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00077455 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00412152 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028589 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,799,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,466,006 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

