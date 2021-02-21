Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $13.34 on Top Exchanges

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar. Mettalex has a market cap of $14.98 million and $3.85 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex token can now be bought for approximately $13.34 or 0.00023204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00520403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00067365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00063611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00078628 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.20 or 0.00390040 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars.

