Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,050 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 0.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Microchip Technology worth $802,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after buying an additional 236,519 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $162.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

