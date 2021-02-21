MicroMoney (AMM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,193.00

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. MicroMoney has a market cap of $184,833.65 and $134,193.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a token. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 tokens. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Token Trading

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

