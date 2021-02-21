Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $2.34

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Midas has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $4,079.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002797 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000999 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Midas Coin Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments

Midas Coin Trading

Midas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.