MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $19.88 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.88 or 0.00034398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $212.90 million and approximately $851,372.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.85 or 0.00515257 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008158 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.79 or 0.02461291 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,706,574 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

