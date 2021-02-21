Minereum (MNE) One Day Volume Tops $284,229.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. Minereum has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $284,229.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.43 or 0.00758849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.71 or 0.04548057 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,453,874 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

