MintCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,743.00 (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One MintCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded down 70.2% against the dollar. MintCoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $1,743.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051745 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

