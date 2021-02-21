Minter Network Price Hits $0.0165 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Minter Network has a total market cap of $57.67 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded up 724.9% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.81 or 0.00514116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089856 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,701,856,008 coins and its circulating supply is 3,496,646,441 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.