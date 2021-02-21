MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One MintMe.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $427,115.42 and $282.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,523.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.99 or 0.03358599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.89 or 0.00394429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $707.99 or 0.01230769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00423427 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00433018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00027317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00283128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

