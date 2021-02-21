Mirrored Amazon Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Mirrored Amazon has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $55,052.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be purchased for $3,502.51 or 0.06082956 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.24 or 0.00493649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00062103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00076751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00382001 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 3,066 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

