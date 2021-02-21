Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.28 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $626,033.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for $359.04 or 0.00624736 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00505645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00092817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00062792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00077155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.54 or 0.00385478 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 25,850 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

