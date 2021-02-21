Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $56,271.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $18.13 or 0.00032222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 549,440 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.