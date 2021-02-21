Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for approximately $27.10 or 0.00047062 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $365,597.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.00495199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00067623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00061808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00076910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.95 or 0.00381926 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 361,458 tokens. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.