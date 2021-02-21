Mithril (MITH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.81 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Mithril token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $23.59 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.26 or 0.00559117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

