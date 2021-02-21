Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Mohawk Industries worth $32,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $171.90 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

