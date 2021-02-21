MonaCoin Price Reaches $2.62 on Exchanges (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $172.19 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00004505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.41 or 0.03386347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00399558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.47 or 0.01240556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00424580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00441864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00282540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

