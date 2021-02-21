Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 426,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313,113 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 151,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

MDLZ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. 7,071,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock worth $127,059,891 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

