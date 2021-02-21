Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,367,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,235,000 after buying an additional 706,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $715,735.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.31 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.