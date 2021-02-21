Mondrian Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000. Western Digital accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.88 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $71.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

