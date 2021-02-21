Mondrian Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

