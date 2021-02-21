Mondrian Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.59 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 6.2% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $570.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Truist lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

