Mondrian Capital Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mondrian Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 4.8% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Twilio by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $425.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.87. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $5,908,075.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $86,102,834. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

