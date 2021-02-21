MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $35,743.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006976 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00214917 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 214,679,652 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.