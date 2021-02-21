MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Financial Comparison

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

This table compares MoneyGram International and HMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.29 billion 0.61 -$60.30 million ($0.06) -181.17 HMS $626.40 million 5.20 $87.22 million $1.15 31.98

HMS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyGram International and HMS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 2 1 0 2.00 HMS 0 12 1 0 2.08

MoneyGram International currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 51.70%. HMS has a consensus target price of $36.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.44%. Given HMS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HMS is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Volatility and Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMS has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and HMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -2.23% -1.48% 0.14% HMS 8.51% 8.86% 6.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of HMS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HMS beats MoneyGram International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. MoneyGram International, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.