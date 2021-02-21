Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,021 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Monster Beverage worth $82,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after purchasing an additional 501,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,282,000 after buying an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,973,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,865,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,588,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

