Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $179.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $8.65 million and $179.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.71 or 0.00394867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,469,704,216 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.