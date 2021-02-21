More Coin (MORE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,730.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $127,155.15 and $4,730.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 74% higher against the dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0636 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00057760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.89 or 0.00765164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00058956 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00018718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00038898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.68 or 0.04480428 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

